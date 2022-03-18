CHICAGO – From the early part of the season, it was obvious that the Blackhawks would approach the 2022 NHL trade deadline as sellers.

They’ve been out of the playoff picture since they started the season with a nine-game winless streak and new general manager Kyle Davidson has said that the team is in the process of a rebuild.

So a few major players are expected to be shopped ahead of Monday’s deadline with a few likely to be traded, and the first one of those happened on Friday.

The Blackhawks have confirmed the full Brandon Hagel trade as he goes to Tampa with two 4th round picks (2022, 2024) and the Hawks get two 1st round picks (2023, 2024) along with forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh. Statement from GM Kyle Davidson is below. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/rsib1NPfYE — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 18, 2022

The Blackhawks are trading forward Brandon Hagel, who has emerged as one of the team’s best young players, to the Lighting along with their 2022 & 2024 fourth round picks. In exchanges, the team gets two first round picks in 2023 & 2024 along with two Lightning prospects – forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh.

It’s a major haul for Davidson as he looks to start building the Blackhawks back to prominence in the NHL.

Hagel, who joined the Blackhawks organization before the 2018-2019 season, has been one of the bright spots for the team in a difficult season. In his third NHL season, Hagel has 21 goals and 16 assists in 55 games, but has been at his best since the start of 2022.

Since January 1st, Hagle has 13 goals with eight assists, including four scores and three helpers in the month of March. All four of those goals have come in his last four games, including a score in his last game against the Bruins on March 15th.

Along with the future first round picks, the Blackhawks are getting two prospects from the Lightning organization who have both made their debut this season after being selected in the second round of 2016 NHL Draft.

Raddysh has five goals and seven assists in his first 53 games with Tampa Bay while Katchouk has two scores and four helpers in 38 contests. Both are under contract through 2024 on deals that started this season, with each getting $2.7 million over the three years of the deal.