Remembering Andrew Shaw’s best Blackhawks’ moments

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 24: Andrew Shaw #65 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates with the Stanley CUp after they won 3-2 against the Boston Bruins in Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He’s one of those players who endeared himself to fans during the greatest decade in the history of the Blackhawks.

It could have just been his story, coming from a fifth-round draft pick to work himself into the rotation for two Stanley Cup championship runs, that gained the approval of fans.

The forward was also a scrappy player who provided a physical presence to the ice along with relentless energy that helped him play above his natural talent.

All of these reasons made Andrew Shaw a fan favorite during his seven seasons with the Blackhawks and the main reason the team brought him back in 2019. But concussions suffered in Chicago and Montreal became too much, forcing Shaw’s retirement after ten seasons.

But as his career comes to an end, here are some memorable moments from the forward’s career.

JANUARY 5, 2012 – “The Kid Shaw” Make His Debut

Drafted by the team in the fifth round of the previous year’s draft, Shaw had an eventful debut for the Blackhawks in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

Just three minutes into his first game, he got into a fight with Philadelphia’s Zac Rinaldo and proceeded to get bloodied while also tearing his jersey.

Yet Shaw was unfazed, and in the second period picked up his first NHL goal in a 5-4 loss to the Flyers. The rookie would finish with 12 goals and 11 assists in 37 games while appearing in three of the six postseason games against the Coyotes that spring.

JUNE 12, 2013 – THIRD OVERTIME’S THE CHARM!

In his first Stanley Cup Final game of his career, Shaw brought a long and exciting night for the Blackhawks.

In the third overtime of Game 1 against the Bruins at the United Center, the forward was in the right place in front of the net to tip in a long shot by Michal Rozsival that was deflected by Dave Bolland. It would turn out to be his final goal and point of the playoffs where he scored five times and assisted on four others.

JUNE 24, 2013 – STITCHED UP AND READY TO GO

Later in that series, Shaw would have a moment that would come to symbolize his career with the Blackhawks.

With four minutes to go in Game 6 against the Bruins in Boston, Shaw took a puck to the face on a shot from Shawn Thornton and immediately hit the ice.

His face was severely cut on the play, yet he got it stitched up and managed to return to the ice for the rest of the game. He’d end up playing ten minutes in the contest as the Blackhawks famously rallied in the final minutes with the two goals in 17 seconds to beat the Bruins 3-2 to win the Stanley Cup.

May 19, 2015 – A “Heads” Up Play

One could argue the most famous goal of Shaw’s career was one that didn’t count.

Facing the Ducks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Anaheim, Shaw briefly brought and end to the game when he headbutted a floating puck into the net. Since he did it intentionally, the referees eventually overturned the score, and the game continued on.

Yet the moment continued to resonate in the form of pictures and memes after that, with many forgetting that Marcus Kruger ended the longest game in Blackhawks’ history with a triple-overtime score.

While that score didn’t count, a few others did during Shaw’s most productive postseason of his career. He tied his 2013 total of five goals while also adding seven assists in 23 games as the Blackhawks won a second Stanley Cup in three seasons.

February 4, 2021 – One More For The Home

At the time he didn’t know it, but a February 4th home game against the Hurricanes would be his last at the United Center. Shaw would suffer a concussion during the next road trip in Dallas and wouldn’t return for the rest of the season.

But in his last appearance as the building he called home for seven of his ten NHL seasons, Shaw recorded his 116th and final goal on a power play in the first period. It was the last major play of his seven seasons with the Blackhawks, which included a two-year, 40-game stint after playing three years with the Canadiens following a 2016 trade to Montreal.