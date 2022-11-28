CHICAGO – The expectations were quite low coming into the season with a front office looking to rebuild and a host of new players under a first time head coach.

The Blackhawks were determined to defy those expectations, and for a little while in the 2022-2023 season, they did just that.

They began the campaign 4-2 and were sitting at 5-4-2 after a win on November 3rd against the Kings. But after that, things have cooled off for the team as the reality of what could be ahead for the rest of the season is starting to settle in.

A 7-2 loss to the Jets is the team’s seventh straight with only one of those games advancing to a shootout. They are 1-7-2 since that victory over Los Angeles with just one contest against the Oilers remaining in the month of November on Wednesday against the Oilers at the United Center.

Because of the losing ways, the team has now done what many expected: Go toward the bottom of the National Hockey League standings.

As of Monday night, the Blackhawks are third-to-last in the league with just 16 points on the season. Only the Blue Jackets (15) and the Ducks (13) have fewer at this point in the season, and in many ways, it’s where the team may have wanted to be.

General manager Kyle Davidson, who announced a rebuild in March, has loaded the roster with young players and veterans on short-term deals who could be traded for other prospects or draft picks at the deadline.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are playing out the final years of their contract in 2022-2023 and could also be dealt this winter – if each player decides to waive their no-trade clause.

There are still 61 games left to play for head coach Luke Richardson’s team as the momentum from a quick start has begun to fade. Perhaps it’s a sign of things to come for a team that’s rebuilding and looking ahead to a very long winter.