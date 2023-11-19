CHICAGO (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists, and the Buffalo Sabres stopped a three-game slide by topping the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Erik Johnson snapped a third-period tie and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, which dropped four of five overall. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves.

Johnson drove around Chicago defenseman Seth Jones midway through the third before flipping a tough-angle shot over Petr Mrazek’s right shoulder for a 3-2 lead. It was the second goal of the season for the veteran defenseman.

Chicago had a chance to take the lead earlier in the third, but Buffalo defenseman Owen Power ushered a loose puck out of the goalmouth. Luukkonen also stepped up as the Blackhawks pressed for the tying goal in the final seconds.

Chicago dropped its fourth consecutive game. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and an assist, and Taylor Raddysh also scored. Mrazek made 17 saves.

Buffalo jumped in front on Dahlin’s fourth goal of the season. Moments after Mrazek denied an open Zach Benson, Dahlin converted a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 4:53 of the first period.

Dahlin also had a hand in the Sabres’ second goal. With Chicago defenseman Kevin Korchinski in the penalty box for tripping, Dahlin found a wide-open Skinner on the side of the net for his eighth goal 10:55 into the second.

Raddysh got the Blackhawks on the board 3:28 into the second. Seconds after Chicago’s first power play expired, Raddysh redirected a Kurashev pass over Luukkonen’s left shoulder for his third of the season.

Playing on a line with Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel, Kursashev tied it at 2 with 2:32 left in the second. Bedard got free for a shot that was kicked away by Luukkonen, but Kurashev knocked home the rebound for his fourth.

