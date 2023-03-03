NEW YORK – It was a moment of celebration for fans at Madison Square Garden as one of the more electrifying players in this generation of hockey made his debut for New York.

For Chicago fans, and maybe a few others around the NHL, it was a little surreal and very weird.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Patrick Kane #88 of the New York Rangers skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Ottawa Senators and greets his son at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Fans hold signs welcoming Patrick Kane #88 of the New York Rangers prior to the game against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Patrick Kane #88 of the New York Rangers skates out for his first game with the team against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

There was Patrick Kane, the face of the Blackhawks for 16 seasons, skating around in the iconic blue sweater of the New York Rangers.

He first donned the jersey during pregame skate as the crowd buzzed ahead of the team’s game with the Ottawa Senators. As he did in Chicago, Kane went to find his son, Patrick Jr., in the first row of the stands to give him a pre-game greeting.

During the introduction of the starting lineup, Kane received a big cheer from the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Patrick Kane #88 of the New York Rangers skates against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2023 in New York City. The Senators defeated the Rangers 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Ottawa Senators and is joined by Artemi Panarin #10 (L) and Patrick Kane #88 at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: (L-R) Artemi Panarin #10 and Patrick Kane #88 of the New York Rangers skate in warm-ups prior to the game against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Kane saw a healthy amount of time in his first game since February 22, when he had two goals in a win over the Stars in what would be his final game with the Blackhawks.

He was on the ice for 19:36 seconds, a lot of those with former Chicago teammate Artemi Panarin as the popular linemates reunite in New York. Kane had four shots on goal but didn’t register any points in a 5-4 loss to the Senators.