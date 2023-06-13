CHICAGO — One of the members of the Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup champions in the 2010s is taking his next step in hockey with another organization.

This time, Patrick Sharp is joining a front office.

The former player and broadcaster for the Blackhawks is being hired by the Philadelphia Flyers as a special advisor to hockey operations. He’ll start the job immediately and will report to their general manager Daniel Briere, with his focus being on the development of prospects in the Flyers organization.

It’s a return to Sharp’s pro hockey roots as he was selected by the Flyers in the third round of the 2001 NHL Draft and played for the Flyers for two-and-a-half seasons before being traded to the Blackhawks in December 2005.

“In adding Patrick Sharp to our group, we are gaining an individual who has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to building an environment of winning at all levels,” said Philadelphia president of hockey operations Keith Jones in a release from the team. “Patrick knows what it takes to win, he understands how to convey that to our players and is a relationship maker. He will be a vital component as we continue to build the foundation of the Philadelphia Flyers.”

Sharp heads to his new job after serving as a broadcaster for Blackhawks’ broadcasts, including WGN-TV and NBC Sports Chicago, along with national coverage on NBC Sports.

That was preceded by 15-seasons in the NHL with 11 of those coming with the Blackhawks. He had 243 goals and 283 assists in 749 career games in Chicago with 42 scores and 38 helpers in 117 playoff games.

Sharp was a member of seven playoff teams with the Blackhawks, winning Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He played two seasons with the Stars before finishing his career in Chicago in 2017-2018.