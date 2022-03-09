Patrick Kane’s personal record for points is a part of a Blackhawks’ showcase of offense

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 08: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks to pass the puck in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center on March 08, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Many times this season, action on the ice at the United Center hasn’t been what it used to be as a transition towards a rebuild continues.

But on rare occasions, the Blackhawks have shown a little bit of offensive firepower which they had during their dynasty of the 2010s. Tuesday was most certainly one of those nights, thanks to the combination of players.

First and foremost was the performance of the team’s best player against the Ducks, as Patrick Kane enjoyed a career night. His six total points were the most in a single game in his 15 years in the NHL as the Blackhawks raced past Anaheim 8-3 to snap a two-game losing streak.

Kane registered a goal and five assists, with the score and three of the helpers coming in a first period where the Blackhawks built a 5-0 lead. It was the 12th time that a Blackhawks player had a six-point game and the first since Bernie Nicholls pulled it off on February 5, 1995.

He had four goals and two assists in the team’s 9-4 win over the Canucks at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver 27 years ago.

Previously Kane’s best point output was five, which he pulled off against the Senators on January 9, 2018 and against the Capitals on January 20, 2019.

The historic effort overshadowed the efforts of Dylan Strome, who continues to excel while on a line with Kane and Alex DeBrincat over the last few games. The forward got his second hat trick of the season with a goal in each period to bring his season total to 15.

Strome, who was benched for a number of games early in the season by then head coach Jeremy Colliton, has scored six goals in his last three games along with two assists. Since his first hat trick of the season on January 26th against the Red Wings, Strome has 11 goals and six assists in 16 games.

Meanwhile, DeBrincat had another strong night as he extended his goal streak to four games with a first period score while also registering three assists.

The historic night of offense won’t be enough to change the direction of this season, but at least it provided fans some much-needed entertainment on the ice on Tuesday night at the United Center.