CHICAGO – The majority of 2022 wasn’t kind to the franchise and 2023 has been the same story early.

The Blackhawks have played two games in the new year at home and lost them both by three goals, first to the Sharks 5-2 on Sunday and then to the Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday.

It’s the fifth-straight loss for the team, the 13th defeat in 14 games, and their 20 points on the season puts the Blackhawks at the bottom of the NHL.

But the news hasn’t gotten much better for the team in another category: Injuries. That includes one for the team’s best player as the new year begins.

After suffering a lower body injury on a hit against the Sharks on Sunday, Patrick Kane left the contest against the Lightning in the second period suffering from the same ailment.

The team wouldn’t specifically say what the injury was after the game Tuesday and didn’t offer up a potential timeline for recovery. The Blackhawks’ next game is Friday against the Coyotes at the United Center.

This comes as forwards MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist) and Jujhar Khaira (lower back) were both placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, retroactive to December 27.

Entering the final year of his contract with the Blackhawks, Kane has scored seven goals with 20 assists in 37 games this season. He had a score early on Sunday in the loss to the Sharks and finished the month of December with three goals and six assists.

There is a strong possibility that Kane could be dealt before the trade deadline as the Blackhawks look to add prospects or draft picks to their rebuild. At the moment, however, the former MVP is working to get back to health as a rough season for the Blackhawks enters a new calendar year.