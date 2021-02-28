Patrick Kane’s adds another milestone with his 400th goal in a Blackhawks’ victory

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 28: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks shoots against Filip Hronek #17 of the Detroit Red Wings to score the 400th goal of his career in the third period at the United Center on February 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – There are very few things that has stayed the same from one year ago, but at least there is a constant with the Blackhawks.

Patrick Kane will continue to produce for the team at an elite level, and he’s also making a habit out of making history.

In 2020, he did so by scoring his 1,000 career point on January 19th in a victory over the Jets at the United Center.

About 11 months later, Kane added another career milestone to his resume, this time thanks to a goal in the third period Sunday against the Red Wings.

Check out Patrick Kane's 400th career goal. It's a beauty. #SHOWTIME pic.twitter.com/CSVm7fUpHk — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 1, 2021

That score with just under 11 minutes to go was the 400th of the nine-time All-Star’s career, becoming just the fourth player in Blackhawks’ history to reach that mark. He’s also the ninth American-born player in NHL history to get that amount of goals, doing so in a 7-2 victory over Detroit Sunday night.

He didn’t have to wait long to break the record, since he scored his 399th goal in a win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday night. He was shutout on Saturday night in a loss to the Red Wings, but broke through in the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday.

“I just worry about playing good hockey and playing the way I know how to play. You try to have that mindset going into the game,” said Kane of his approach as he got closer to the milestone. “It’s probably in the back of your mind a little bit, especially once you near that number.

“Like I said, it’s good to get it over with tonight and enjoy the next few days with my family and practice and get ready for Tampa.”

Had he not reached 400 goals, he would have had to wait four days to try again, since a three-game set with the Lightning at the United Center doesn’t start till Thursday. But keeping Kane off the scoreboard hasn’t happened much this season, with the forward getting at least a point in 17 of the Blackhawks’ 23 games.

He’s up to 11 goals on the season with 23 assists, with his 34 points ranking fifth in the NHL in scoring this season. His teammates figured he’d reach it quick, but they were hoping Sunday would be the moment.

“We all knew it was on his mind and I think everytime he got a shot we were all holding our breaths,” said Ryan Carpenter of the team hoping Kane would get his latest milestone.

They would have to do so for about 49 minutes, before No. 88 delivered No. 400.