Patrick Kane, Seth Jones named to Team USA’s Olympic hockey roster’s ‘First Three’

CHICAGO – After not taking part in 2018, National Hockey League players will be back in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February.

Already fans of the Blackhawks know they’ll have at least two of their own to cheer on when Team USA takes the ice.

Forward Patrick Kane and defenseman Seth Jones were two of the first three players named to Team USA’s Olympic hockey roster for the Beijing games on Thursday morning. Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews was also named to the squad, which will be fully announced in July.

“It’s no secret we’re excited about the prospects of our team for the 2022 Games,” said Team USA general manager & Blackhawks president of hockey operations Stan Bowman in a statement.. “Patrick, Auston and Seth reflect the high level of talent that will make up our final roster as we strive to bring gold back home to the U.S.”

This will be the third time that Kane will be on the team for the Olympics, having helped the team to a silver medal in 2010 in Vancouver then taking part in the Sochi games in 2014. Kane was also the captain of Team USA at the 2018 & 2019 IIHF World Championships.

The nine-time All-Star and 2016 Hart Trophy winner is entering his 15th season with the Blackhawks.

Jones, who joined the Blackhawks this summer in a trade from the Blue Jackets, will be appearing for the first time on the Olympic team but has played with Team USA on five previous occasions. The defenseman helped the team to a gold medal at the 2013 IIHF Junior World Championships then the 2011 & 2012 IIHF U18 World Championships.

Entering his ninth year in the NFL and his first in Chicago, Jones is a three-time All-Star and will be a critical part of the Blackhawks’ defense in the 2021-2022 season.