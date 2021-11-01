Patrick Kane returns to the Blackhawks from COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks walks out to warm-ups prior to the game against the Vancouver Canucks at United Center on October 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One part of the Blackhawks’ difficult on ice start to the 2021-2022 season has been the fact that their best player hasn’t been on the ice for a week-and-a-half.

Patrick Kane has been on the COVID-19 list since Saturday, October 23rd, when the Blackhawks at that point hadn’t won a game. Since then, they still haven’t, as they’ve only collected two points in their first nine games of the 2021-2022 season.

As they look to stop that streak tonight against the Senators at home, the team will at least have Kane out of the protocol in a week-and-a-half.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Patrick Kane, assistant coach Tomas Mitell and assistant coach, video Matt Meacham have returned from Covid-19 Protocol. #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 1, 2021

The forward was released from the protocol on Monday morning along with assistant coach Tomas Mitell and video coach Matt Meacham. Head coach Jeremy Colliton said that Kane was at morning skate but it’s still unknown if he will take the ice against Ottawa at the United Center Monday evening.

Kane last played on October 21st when the Blackhawks lost to the Canucks 4-1 at the United Center and was placed in the protocol two days later. The only time which the nine-time All-Star and former MVP has been seen since was when he volunteered to take part in a virtual news conference following the release of the Jenner and Block report on Wednesday.

In five games this season, Kane has a goal with four assists and his return could help the Blackhawks find their scoring offense which has just 17 goals in the first nine games, which is third-lowest in the NHL.

“The guys he’s playing with, the types of chances he creates are pretty high-end, usual,” said head coach Jeremy Colliton of Kane. “Whenever we get him in, it will be a big boost. Obviously, just for the guys to see him on the ice means were moving in the right direction and we’re getting other guys back and wer’e getting other guys back as well soon.”