CHICAGO – While their future as teammates is very much up in the air as they continue on the final year of their contract, a Blackhawks duo continues to make history even as the team struggles.

For Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews on Sunday night, it was all about longevity that helped them to reach a milestone.

The pair took the ice together for their 1,000 regular season game of their careers, with head coach Luke Richardson putting Kane and Toews on the same line to open the contest.

They are the second duo in Blackhawks history to do so, joining former defensemen Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook, who played 1,069 together in their time with the franchise.

During a break in the first period, the team honored Kane and Toews for the achievement, with the crowd giving the duo a standing ovation at the United Center.

Unfortunately, it ended up being the highlight of the night for the Blackhawks, whose struggles continued in a 7-1 loss to the Rangers. Since November 14, the team is 1-13-1, and their 18 points are the worst in the NHL.

That increases the odds that the pair could find themselves traded to other teams before the deadline in March as the Blackhawks continue their rebuild under new general manager Kyle Davidson. Both players do have a no-trade clause in their contracts, so they could choose to finish out the season in Chicago.

At the moment, they continue on as members of the Blackhawks, having combined to factor into 298 goals in their careers since they made their debut in the 2007-2008 season.

In 29 games in 2021-2022, Toews has scored ten goals with seven assists with Kane netting four goals with 18 helpers in his 30 contests in the 2022-2023 season.