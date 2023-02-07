CHICAGO – As the second half of the 2022-2023 NHL season begins, it could be the end of an era of Blackhawks’ hockey.

Both Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, faces of the franchise for over a decade, are finishing up the final year of their contracts. Each player figures to get interest from contending squads considering their talents along with extensive playoff experience.

Of course, Kane & Toews must approve any trade that’s agreed upon, and it’s still unknown if either will do so, but those conversations figure to heat up over the next few weeks.

So how is Kane dealing with the possibility that his nearly 16-year run in Chicago could be coming to an end?

“Just try to go about my business playing hockey, but definitely have some internal talks with my agent (Pat Brisson). I’m sure at some point, I’ll probably catch up with Kyle or whoever here and see how it goes,” said Kane on Monday ahead of the Blackhawks’ second half opener against the Ducks on Tuesday at the United Center.

Kane said he doesn’t have set criteria that an organization must have in order for him to waive his no-trade clause. Yet he is aware that teams are interested, mentioning on Monday that a few have already reached out to his agent.

“I think there are definitely opportunities out there that are interesting and could be exciting,” said Kane. “We’ll kinda see.”

All of this is new for the nine-time All-Star and 2015-2016 MVP who helped the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles in the 2010s. Trade rumors are something that has come up only after Davidson announced his intention to rebuild last year, with the thought that Kane could net the team significant prospect or draft capital.

Having never dealt with it before, Kane said that he reached out to former teammate Duncan Keith to ask about moving to a new team after a long stretch in Chicago. The four-time All-Star and two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman was dealt to the Oilers in 2021 after spending his entire career with the Blackhawks.

“He said he was happy he got experience being in a different organization and playing closer to home,” said Kane of his conversation with Keith. “He said he really enjoyed his time in Edmonton.”

Will Kane have a chance to experience the same? Only time, a team’s offer and his desire to start a new chapter of his career will tell.