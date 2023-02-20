CHICAGO – For just a moment at the United Center on Sunday night, the nine-time NHL All-Star and former MVP turned back the clock to a much better time in Blackhawks history.

Patrick Kane was finding his spot on the ice right away against the Maple Leafs as he got a goal in the first period and then two more in the second. The hats rained down from a crowd that’s had little to cheer about this season as, for one night, it felt more like it did in the last decade.

It was part of a 5-2 in over Toronto that gave the Blackhawks consecutive wins for the first time in over a month. Kane’s three goals gave him the ninth regular season hat trick of his career and first since February 25, 2022 against the New Jersey Devils.

In the Blackhawks previous contest against Ottawa on the road on Friday, it was Kane’s two goals that helped the Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory.

“Getting your shots through, kinda picking your corners, and getting chances, too,” said Kane when asked what’s worked the last two games.

The five scores were over half the total that Kane had all season before those two games – nine – and it may have come at a good time for the forward, depending how you look at it.

Entering the final year of this contract, the Blackhawks are shopping Kane to teams in contention for a Stanley Cup title in hopes of netting prospects or draft picks. Of course, the forward would have to approve any deal thanks to his no-trade clause, but strong play ahead of the March 3 NHL deadline could increase the desire of team’s to make a deal.

“We’ve been having discussions, even with my agent, pretty much everyday for the past few weeks. It’s been ramped up for a while,” said Kane of the talks with him, agent Pat Brisson, and Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson.

In 52 games this season, Kane has 14 goals and 27 assists with his 41 total points ranking second on the team behind Max Domi. There are just six games left ahead of the trade deadline, including Tuesday’s contest with the Golden Knights at the United Center.

As trade rumors continue to swirl, Kane continues to say that it’s not bothering him as he does what he can to make the most of what could be his final days with the Blackhawks.

“It is what it is. It’s just the situation it is. So it’s like, what are you going to do about it,” said Kane when asked if the trade speculation is weighing on him. “That’s kinda where we’re at.”