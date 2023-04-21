NEWARK — For many die-hard fans of the Blackhawks, it’s taken some time to get used to seeing No. 88 in a different sweater.

That’s especially the case when Patrick Kane takes the ice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Rangers this spring. Many in Chicago remember his exploits during ten postseason runs with the Blackhawks that included three Stanley Cup titles.

Now the nine-time All-Star and former MVP is trying to do what he can to end the “Original 6” franchise’s 29-year championship drought, and he showed some of his ability to do that on Thursday night.

In Game 2 against the Devils at the Prudential Center, Kane had his first playoff goal with the Rangers while adding two assists in a 5-1 victory. It puts New York up 2-0 in the first round series as it shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Down 1-0 in the second period, Kane got the primary assist on two Chris Kreider goals as part of a three-score burst by the Rangers to go up 3-1. In the third period, the forward got the puck on the break and skated in to score his first postseason goal with New York to make it 4-1.

Named the No. 1 star of the game, Kane has four points in the first two games of the first round series, getting an assist in a 5-1 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.

In 136 playoff games in his career, with the first in 2009 with the Blackhawks, Kane has 52 goals with 80 assists. The forward scored the Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal in Game 6 of the Final against the Flyers on June 9, 2010 to give the Blackhawks their first championship since 1961.

In the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kane was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner for postseason MVP as his nine goals and ten assists helped the team capture a second of three titles.