MONTREAL – There are still a fair amount of Blackhawks fans who are keeping their eye on a team from New York City.

Those who have got to see a first from Patrick Kane in another uniform in the National Hockey League on Thursday.

The former Blackhawks star not only got his first goal but also his first assist as a member of the Rangers against the Canadiens in Montreal. It comes in his third game with New York after being traded from Chicago on February 28 in a three-team trade that also included the Arizona Coyotes.

Kane got on the board as a Ranger in the second period when he had the secondary assist on the goal by New York captain Jacob Trouba. Later in the second period, Kane would get his first goal as a Ranger as he fired a shot from the left of the goal past Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault.

That tied the game at three and the Rangers would go on to win in a shootout as New York improves to 39-19-9 on the season as they continue to hold onto third in the Metropolitan Division.

Getting goals and assists was commonplace for Kane in his 16 years with the franchise as he established himself as one of the greatest players in Blackhawks’ history. In 1,161 regular season games, the nine-time All-Star scored 446 goals with 779 assists while also adding 52 scores and 80 helpers in 136 playoff games.

Kane was a major part of the Blackhawks’ run to nine-straight playoff appearances and three Stanley Cup titles from 2009 through 2017.