Watch out world, there’s another Patrick Kane!

The Chicago legend tweeted out a picture Thursday night to announce the birth of his first child, Patrick Kane III.

The three-time Stanley Cup championed shared the good news on his 32nd birthday.

Kane is gearing up for his 14th season with the Blackhawks.