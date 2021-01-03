On the eve of training camp, the Blackhawks sign Dylan Strome to a two-year contract extension

CHICAGO – With a few young forwards injured and Jonathan Toews out indefinitely, many were wondering when the Blackhawks might get a deal done with Dylan Strome.
He figured to be one of those players who could help provide some offensive help with the captain, Kirby Dach, and Alex Nylander on the sidelines for a bit.
They waited as late as they could, but on the eve of training camp, Strome is in the fold with a deal.
The Blackhawks extended the forward for two more seasons at $3 million, bringing Strome into the fold as the team begins workouts at Fifth Third Arena on Monday.