On the eve of training camp, the Blackhawks sign Dylan Strome to a two-year contract extension

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JULY 29: Dylan Strome #17 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates by the bench to celebrate with teammates after Strome scored a goal in the second period of an exhibition game against the St. Louis Blues prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on July 29, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – With a few young forwards injured and Jonathan Toews out indefinitely, many were wondering when the Blackhawks might get a deal done with Dylan Strome.

He figured to be one of those players who could help provide some offensive help with the captain, Kirby Dach, and Alex Nylander on the sidelines for a bit.

They waited as late as they could, but on the eve of training camp, Strome is in the fold with a deal.

OFFICIAL: Forward Dylan Strome has signed a 2-year contract extension!#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ebZFzSIapn — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 3, 2021

The Blackhawks extended the forward for two more seasons at $3 million, bringing Strome into the fold as the team begins workouts at Fifth Third Arena on Monday.