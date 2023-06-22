NEW YORK — The days of having NHL-themed jerseys during warmups are over.

In an interview with SportsNet Canada after a meeting with the league’s Board of Governors, commissioner Gary Bettman said that teams will no longer be able to wear a different sweater before games in order to honor a specific cause.

This comes after wearing Pride jerseys became a topic of debate in the NHL during the 2022-2023 season, with some players refusing to wear them. Now teams will only be able to use their normal warmups before games going forward.

“I’ve suggested that it would be appropriate for clubs not to change their jerseys in warmups because its become a distraction and taking away from the fact that all of our clubs, in some form or another, hosts nights in honor of various groups or causes, and we’d rather they continue to get the appropriate attention that they deserve, and not be a distraction,” said Bettman to SportsNet reporter Elliotte Friedman.

Last season, a few players decided not to wear Pride jerseys, some citing religious reasons while a few Russian players were leery of backlash from their home country, which has passed laws restricting activities that promote LGBTQIA+ rights.

Citing safety concerns, the Blackhawks decided against having players wear specialty jerseys on their Pride Night at the United Center this past season on Sunday, March 26 ahead of their game with the Canucks. Other events planned for that evening went on as scheduled.

The Blackhawks did wear those warmups during Pride Night in 2022.