CHICAGO — It’s one of the biggest days for the Blackhawks in recent memory, and there will not be a single member of the team on the ice.

That’s the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, when they’ll find out where they’ll select in the first round – more specifically if they get the first overall pick.

A week ahead of the drawing, the league has made a slight adjustment to the event.

An adjustment of note for Blackhawks fans.

NHL has announced that the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery has been moved to 7 p.m. central time.

It’s a minor adjustment being made to fit around the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and it slightly prolongs the waiting for a major moment in the Blackhawks’ rebuild.

At stake in this year’s draft is the opportunity to select Connor Bedard – one of the best NHL prospects in years. Whoever gets the first overall selection will get the chance to take center and give their roster a major boost.

It would certainly be a major moment for the current construction of the Blackhawks by general manager Kyle Davidson, who began the team’s rebuild in March 2022. After finishing with the third-worst record in the NHL this past season, the team has an 11.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick.

The Ducks, who finished last in the NHL, have the best odds at 18.5 percent with the Blue Jackets second at 13.5 percent. It has been 16 years since the Blackhawks’ last won the NHL Draft Lottery, doing so in 2007 when they selected Patrick Kane with the first overall pick.

At the worst, the Blackhawks would fall to fifth in the draft.