New general manager Kyle Davidson eyes change – and a rebuild – for the Blackhawks

CHICAGO – The word was always in front of his name from the moment he assumed the position back in October, but the interim general manager of the Blackhawks never considered it a real title.

Kyle Davidson always feel like he was in the main role from the start and approached the job as such over the last four months during a period in transition for the franchise.

“The whole time I was under the interim tag, I never treated it as such,” said Davidson. “I always tried to operate as if I was going to get the full time job.”

That thought process is going to make the promotion he officially got on Tuesday a little bit easier since he now takes over the Blackhawks as the 10th general manager in franchise history. He does so in a time in which the club is seeking major changes on an off the ice, with the team struggling near the bottom of the Western Conference while also dealing with the fallout of the Jenner and Block report.

Having gained an understanding over the last few months in the interim role, Davidson had his mind set when asked about the direction of the franchise moving forward.

“We’re gonna look at more of a rebuild here,” said Davidson when asked if the team needed a retool or rebuild. “There’s something that we really need to fix that are going to take time. It’s gonna take time and we’re not going to put a timeline on it, whether it’s three, five (years)…I don’t have that answer right now. That will be determined as we procede.

“We really need to do this right way, we’re gonna stick to the plan and take our time with it and make sure that when we get to where we want to go, then it was the result of a plan that was stuck to and not deviated from.”

Davidson will be in charge of making that happen, completing his 12-year rise through the franchise after starting as a hockey operations intern in the summer of 2010. He was hired as hockey analytics/video analyst the next season and would serve in the hockey operations department through 2017, eventually rising to senior manager.

He was named an assistant to general manager Stan Bowman in 2018 and then became the assistant general manager before this season. When Bowman resigned in the wake of the Jenner and Block report, Davidson was promoted to interim general manager on October 26th.

When the search for a new general manager began in January, Davidson was the first candidate interviewed for the position. He would eventually beat out finalists Mathieu Darche, the president of hockey operations for the Lightning, and Jeff Greenberg, the assistant general manager for the Chicago Cubs.

In hopes of setting a new course for the franchise, many were surprised the team didn’t look outside the organization for a fresh perspective. CEO Danny Wirtz said it was what he saw from Davidson over the last four months in the interim role that sold him as the choice and believes he can provide the change the Blackhawks seek.

“He is his own person. He has his own philosophies. He’s not married or tied to anything from the past or any pre-concieved notions coming into the job, which is actually quite an advantage to be both a fresh thinker and an open-minded thinker but also understand our starting point very expertly, ” said Wirtz of Davidson. “You kinda get the best of both worlds in that sense. His starting point will well-versed and I think he can hit the ground running.

“But, again, weith that open-minded and real open to new possibilities. that’s what the fans are going to start to know quickly is that Kyle is a fresh face even though he’s been around for a little while.”

That will be put to the test immediately as the Blackhawks face a critical trade deadline on March 21st. In hopes of initiating the rebuild, Davidson is likely to make moves with veteran talent to acquire prospects for the future.

What happens that day will all be a part of a change in philosophy that Davidson has vowed to bring to the franchise from top to bottom, setting his own course apart from others that came before him.

“It goes into how we’re going to operate in the front office and the ways we’re going to incorperate new information, new perspectives,” said Davidson. “It’s going to take time and it’s going to take time in terms of re-imaginging how we, one, evaluate players, how we execute at the entry draft, how we execute our pro scouting, and how we build our analytics department, player development. It’s going to be a very broad change in philosophy because I’m a new person that’s coming in with some strong beliefs on how we should move forward.

“But that’s going to take time. I think we’ll speak on that more as we get going and as those different philosophies take place. I think what the fans can be excited about is that this gonna be new. There’s going to be a lot of change coming in terms of our philosophy and approaches.”

Fans will get to see him do that full time moving forward.