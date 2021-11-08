Mother of ‘John Doe 2,’ HS player assaulted by Brad Aldrich, speaks out

The mother of a former high school hockey player linked to a Chicago Blackhawks sexual misconduct investigation spoke out Monday.

The woman’s son, identified in court documents as ‘John Doe 2,’ was 16-years-old when he was sexually assaulted in 2013 by Brad Aldrich, a former video coach who left the Blackhawks in 2010 and later took a job at Michigan High School. In an exclusive interview with TSN’s Rick Westhead, she spoke about how and when she learned Aldrich sexually assaulted her son.

She said it happened back in 2013 at a house party.

“When I picked him up the next morning, he was really quiet,” she said. “He didn’t seem himself. I just thought he didn’t get enough sleep. Maybe he had some drinks and stayed up too late. I didn’t pressure him. I thought the parents were there.”

According to the then-teenage boy’s mother, his demeanor changed overnight. ‘John Doe 2’ then started acting out.

When his mother confronted him after learning about some drug use, she said that’s when he revealed a bombshell.

“‘Do you want to know why Mom? Do you want to know why I’m a loser, Mom?’ He yelled in my face in shock,” she said. “Those horrible words came out, ‘because I was raped, Mom.’ I just held him and screamed no, no, no.”

Aldrich pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge and was sentenced to nine months in jail the following year.

Last month, Kyle Beach told Westhead on TSN Canada’s “SportsCentre” that he was the “John Doe” who is cited in a lawsuit and in the Jenner and Block investigation into the Blackhawks’ handling of sexual assault allegations against Aldrich during the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2010.

‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry I didn’t do more when I could to make sure it didn’t happen to him, to protect him,” Beach said of the assault of ‘John Doe 2.’

The mother of ‘John Doe 2’ praised Beach for coming forward and sharing his story.

“I just wanted to reach through that TV screen and hold him like I did my son that day,” the mother said. “I just wanted to hold him.”