CHICAGO – Scotty Bowman, Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach are all gone. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews may not be far behind them as the Blackhawks hit the reset button.

But who knows?

Senior writer for The Athletic Mark Lazerus has some ideas. Chris Boden and Laz weigh in on whether Kyle Davidson got enough in return for the Cat, if dealing Dach was the right decision and where things are headed in the Hawks rebuild on the latest edition of the GN Sports: Unedited podcast.

