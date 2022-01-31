Marian Hossa, Eddie Olczyk, and Patrick Sharp will assist the Blackhawks’ general manager search

TAMPA, FL – JUNE 13: Patrick Sharp #10 and Marian Hossa #81 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives at the arena before playing in Game Five of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In an effort to get as much feedback as possible in their search for new hockey leadership for the franchise, the Blackhawks are looking for the advice of three of their alumni.

On Monday, the team announced that Hall of Famer Marian Hossa, broadcaster Eddie Olczyk, and three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Sharp will be part of the team’s advisory group which is being used to select a new general manager.

The search is also being aided by the Sportsology group, which is led by executive chairman Mike Forde.

“The perspective of this group will provide is instrumental to this process and we are excited to have them assist the club with this important decision,” said team CEO Danny Wirtz in a statement which he also revealed that the team will begin interviews with general manager candidates this week.

Kyle Davidson is currently in that role on an interim basis after the resignation of Stan Bowman in October following the release of the Jenner and Block report. Wirtz said that he will be interviewed for the permanent general manager job in the near future and will continue to have full autonomy over hockey decisions in the franchise.

A former player for the franchise, Olczyk has been a broadcaster for the Blackhawks since the 2006-2007 season while also providing commentary for national games as well. Hossa, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this fall, and Sharp helped the team to three Stanley Cup championships in the 2010s.