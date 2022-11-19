CHICAGO – He’s about to join the elite in the history of Blackhawks hockey this weekend, doing so after a memorable eight seasons in Chicago.

Marian Hossa was a critical part of the Blackhawks’ dynasty in the 2010s that won three Stanley Cups in the span of six seasons. His play on the offensive and defensive end of the ice along with his leadership was critical to aiding the greatest on-ice era in franchise history.

That’s why his No. 81 is being retired by the Blackhawks on Sunday, becoming the eighth in the history of the team to have that honor bestowed upon him.

Before that moment, Hossa sat down with WGN News sports reporter and anchor Josh Frydman to talk about a number of topics, including his upcoming number retirement.

