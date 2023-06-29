CHICAGO — After an exciting and historic first round on Monday, the Blackhawks still have plenty of selections to make on Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Going into the day, general manager Kyle Davidson had nine selections at his disposal to either keep or trade.

WGN News Now is following all of the picks and moves on Thursday, and you can see updates throughout the day.

11:30 a.m. – Corey Perry is now a member of the Blackhawks

For the second time in a week, a former Hart Trophy winner is joining the Blackhawks in a trade, and one player that fans know quite well.

Lightning forward Corey Perry is coming to Chicago after a trade that sends a 2024 seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay. He’s an unrestricted free agent, so the Blackhawks will get the first chance to sign him if they choose to do so.

The team had a similar move with forward Nick Foligno, who was traded to the Blackhawks with former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall from the Bruins on Monday. They ended up signing the veteran forward to a one-year deal.

Entering his 19th NHL season at 38 years old, Perry was the NHL MVP in 2011 as a member of the Ducks, the team he spent 14 seasons with. His time there included a few run-ins with the Blackhawks, much to the ire of Chicago supporters.

With the Lightning the last two seasons, Perry had 12 goals and 13 assists in 81 regular season games in 2022-2023.

10:55 a.m. – Blackhawks start the third round with a forward

To open up the third round, the Blackhawks once again decided to take a forward as Nick Lardis was selected with the 67th overall pick.

The 17-year-old from Oakville, Ontario in Canada has been in the OHL for the last two seasons, playing for both the Peterborough Petes and the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Splitting the 2022-2023 season with both teams, Lardis finished with 37 goals and assists in 69 games. He also had four goals in seven games with Canada’s U18 team at the U18 World Junior Championship in 2023.

HALIFAX, CANADA – JANUARY 02: Robert Baco #13 of Team Slovakia (R) celebrates his goal with teammates Martin Misiak #23 and Jozef Kmec #6 during the second period against Team Canada in the quarterfinals of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on January 2, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

10:37 a.m. – Another trade & another player from Slovakia joins the Blackhawks

For a second time in the second round, the Blackhawks selected a player from Slovakia who also played for their national team.

It was preceded by another trade

The Blackhawks sent the 51st overall pick to the Flyers in exchange for pick 167 in the 2023 NHL Draft and a second round pick in 2024.

Still holding the 55th overall selection, their final one in the second round, they selected Martin Misiak, a forward who played both in Slovakia and in the USHL.

In the 2022-2023 season, he took the ice for the Youngstown Phantoms, scoring six goals with 11 assists in 27 games. Misiak also played for HC Nove Zamky in Slovakia, netting a goal with nine assists in 29 games.

He also played for his home country’s national team in the World Junior Championship this past year, taking part in three games.

10:26 a.m. – Blackhawks add forward Roman Kantserov

The Blackhawks have gone with a forward to continue their slate of second round picks, taking Roman Kantserov with the 44th overall pick.

A native of Magnitogorsk, Russia, the 18-year-old has played for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in the MHL in that country since the 2020-2021 season. Last year, he had 27 goals and 27 assists in 45 games and even took the ice for one game as part of the KHL’s Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

10:15 a.m. – Pick No. 1 of Day 2 is a goalie

With their first of four scheduled picks to start the day in the second, the Blackhawks became the first team in the draft to select a goaltender.

With the 35th overall pick, the team selected Adam Gajan, who played in both the North American Hockey League and the United States Hockey League last season. He also was in the net for Team Slovakia in the World Junior Championships this past winter.

He’s committed to play collegiate hockey at Minnesota-Duluth starting this fall.

Gajan had a 2.57 goals against average in 34 games with the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL and a 2.48 goals against average in six contests for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. During the World Junior Championships, he had a 2.40 goals against average in four games, going 2-2 in the tournament.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

9:45 a.m. – Blackhawks start with a trade

Before the second day of selections began, the Blackhawks made another trade to add a veteran player to the team.

Forward Josh Bailey was acquired from the Islanders along with a 2026 second round pick in exchange for future considerations.

Spending his entire 15-year career with the Islanders, Bailey had seven goals and 18 assists in 64 games in the 2022-2023 season.