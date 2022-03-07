Lightning strike thrice in the third to hand the Blackhawks another loss

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 06: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) in action during a game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks on March 6, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Lightning didn’t strike twice in the final period on Sunday, it actually did three times. In the process, a chance for the Blackhawks to pull an upset faded away in what would turn out to be a lost weekend.

When the Lightning did strike, they did so quickly.

Tampa Bay got three goals in just 32 seconds in the first three minutes of the third period to turn a one-goal contest into a blowout. The Blackhawks would get one back but never were close to getting back in it during a 6-3 loss at the United Center on Sunday afternoon.

It was preceded by a loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia 24 hours earlier as the Blackhawks fall to 20-29-8 on the season. Yet after the game the talk was all about 32 seconds of the 120 of hockey played over the weekend, which showed the power of the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions to the soon-to-be-rebuilding Blackhawks.

“That’s what they do. They strike and they strike fast,” said interim head coach Derek King. “It was just bang, bang, bang. Tough for us to climb out of that. We don’t have that depth or firepower.”

The Blackhawks had the lead in the game after Patrick Kane’s impressive shot from 35 feet out for his 18th goal to make it 2-1. Tampa Bay responded with two goals before the end of the second period to go up by a score.

Then came that quick stretch of goals that was fitting of the visitor’s name, with Victor Hedman starting the stretch with a goal 1:51 into the third period to make it 4-2. Corey Perry followed with a goal 13 seconds later then Mikhail Sergachev got his nine seconds later to make it 6-2.

So quickly, a competitive game turned into a blowout, with Alex DeBrincat’s score a few minutes later only helping to make the final look a little better. It was a display of power by the Lightning as the Blackhawks could do little to stop it, despite having lead in the first two periods of the contest.

“Even that first period was good. We’re playing well most of the second. What was the stretch, like, five, six minutes, from the end of the second to the third, and all the sudden you’re down 6-2,” said Kane. “It shows you really can’t let off the gas against these good teams.”

Because Lighting can something strike thrice.