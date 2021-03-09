Kirby Dach skates with the Blackhawks for the first time since his wrist injury

CHICAGO – One of the worst things that happened to the Blackhawks this season came just before it began.

This is… uh… very bad! Kirby Dach (@NHLBlackhawks) tries to play the body in the neutral zone, and immediately heads to the bench.



Appears to have injured his hand/wrist/arm area on this play. pic.twitter.com/NRooXud5eL — J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) December 24, 2020

On December 23rd, Kirby Dach broke his wrist during Team Canada’s World Junior Championship game against Russia in Edmonton. It was expected that he would miss 4-to-5 months, which figured to keep him most, if not, the entire 2021 season.

But in a season where plesant surprises have become the norm for the Blackhawks, another came on Monday during a voluntary skate at Fifth-Third Arena.

Happy Monday, indeed.



Kirby Dach joined optional practice this morning! #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ptUiByawMY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 8, 2021

Dach was spotted on the ice running through some drills early in the session, which is the first time that’s happened since the injury occurred in December. It’s an encouraging sign for the Blackhawks since it would seem to indicate that the forward is a bit ahead of the 4-to-5 month schedule.

“We’ll keep skating him whenever we can,” said head coach Jeremy Colliton. “We’ll get him with the group, whether that’s the taxi squad or the full group. Obviously, it’s another step to joining the team in some way but we’ve got a ways to go still.”

That’s what Colliton was cautioning the most on Monday, knowing the excitement that those on the team and fans would have at the sight of Dach hitting the ice. The third-overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, the forward was one of the bright spots of the 2019-2020 season, scoring eight goals with 15 assists in 64 games.

But returning to the ice for games will still take some time for Dach, who will have to fully heal the wrist then work into game shape.

“I think a lot of it is just time,” said Colliton of Dach. “He’s gonna look like he’s ready to play and we’re still gonna hold him out probably to be smart. He’s moving through here, and that’s a positive for everyone.”

In a season full of them so far for a young team.