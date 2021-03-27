Kirby Dach is activated off long-term injured reserve and will play for the Blackhawks tonight

VANCOUVER, BC – FEBRUARY 12: Brandon Sutter #20 of the Vancouver Canucks checks Kirby Dach #77 of the Chicago Blackhawks during their NHL game at Rogers Arena February 12, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For many fans, the thought of having the team’s No. 1 draft pick from 2019 on the ice before the end of the 2021 season was a great scenario.

But to have him return much earlier than expected as the team competes for a playoff berth would have been a bit of a dream when he broke his wrist in late December.

Yet here’s Kirby Dach on March 27th, getting ready to make his return to the Blackhawks’ lineup much earlier than expected.

Hey, what’s up, Dach?!



Forward Kirby Dach is returning to action TONIGHT!#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/nFpN3jqNI3 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 27, 2021

Before their game with the Predators at the United Center, the center was activated off long-term injured reserve and will play tonight. It’s a significant addition for the Blackhawks as they currently sit three points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Having Dach back in late March is about a month earlier than was expected after the forward underwent surgery on a broken wrist suffered during a Team Canada game on December 23rd. After undergoing surgery, the Blackhawks announced on December 28th that the forward was expected to be out 4-to-5 months.

That timeline continued to be moved up over the past month and Dach began to skate with the Blackhawks on March 9th. He’s steadily been doing more in workouts and it’s led to his 2021 debut on Saturday as a dream scenario has come to pass for the team.