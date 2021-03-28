Kirby Dach feels good in his return, but not about the Blackhawks’ Saturday result

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Kirby Dach #77 of the Chicago Blackhawks eyes the puck during warm-up prior to a game against the Nashville Predators at the United Center on March 27, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the best sights of the 2021 season was No. 77 skating around the ice at the United Center on Saturday.

For the first time this season, Kirby Dach was in uniform for the Blackhawks as they took on the Predators. The site of the forward on the ice before the end of March wasn’t foreseen, since the team said the forward would miss 4-to-5 months after he had surgery on a broken wrist on December 28th.

He’s back in just a little under three, providing the Blackhawks another strong player in their chance for a playoff berth in the Central Division. Dach took the ice against Nashville on the team’s third line the entire evening, playing his first hockey since he broke his wrist playing for Team Canada on December 23rd.

“I felt good,” said Dach, who logged 20:08 minutes of ice time in his first game of the season. “Obviously there’s still somethings that I’d like to get better at, but that doesn’t really include what’s going on with my wrist or injury-wise.

“But I felt good to get out there. It’s good to kinda get back into the swing of things. I think there is still another level I can take my game to help the team win here.”

Head coach Jeremy Colliton is expecting him to do so to help the Blackhawks’ pursuit of a postseason spot. They have 21 games left to go in the season to be one of the top four teams in the division, and they took a step back in Dach’s return.

Ryan Johansen and Rocco Grimaldi got goals for the visitors in the first half of the contest and it would stand up the rest of the way. Pius Suter would give the Blackhawks a goal later in the second period but that’s all they’d get. Mikael Granlund gave Nashville some breathing room with a score in the third in a 3-1 win that pulls the Predators within two points of the Blackhawks for fourth in the Central Division.

“I think we had a slow start, I think that put us behind the eight-ball right away. They’re a team that plays hard and tracks up and down the ice,” said Dach of the game. “So we’ve got to make sure tomorrow we come ready to play and can’t really give them anything for free.”

Dach will try to make sure of that on Sunday night as he makes his return to the lineup much earlier than expected.