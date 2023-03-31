Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO – The captain of the Blackhawks is making his return to the ice before the end of the 2022-2023 season and the expiration of his contract.

After being out of the lineup for the last two months due to symptoms of long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Jonathan Toews will play for the team this Saturday when they host the Devils at 7 p.m. at the United Center.

Head coach Luke Richardson confirmed the news to reporters after the team’Toews practice on Friday.

The captain made his return to practice on Tuesday after being off the ice since January 28 with the illness.