CHICAGO – A memorable and historic run for one of the best players in Blackhawks’ history has come to an end with the franchise.

On Thursday morning, the team announced that they will not be re-signing captain Jonathan Toews this offseason as his contract expires. The Blackhawks face the Flyers in their 2022-2023 regular season finale on Thursday at the United Center.

“I’ve had a number of conversations with Jonathan throughout the season about his future with the Blackhawks, and recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won’t be resigning him this offseason,” said general manager Kyle Davidson in a statement on Thursday morning. “Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawk, and it was very important to us to provide the proper send off to Jonathan and our fans.

“He has done so much for our organization, and no matter where he plays next, we’re excited our fans get the chance to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them.”

Toews was drafted by the Blackhawks in 2006. made his debut with the team in 2007, and has been at the NHL level for 16 seasons. He played in everyone one of those except for the pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign when he was out with chronic immune response syndrome.

He’s played in 1,066 games before Thursday night, scoring 371 goals with 511 assists across 15 seasons on the ice as he was named to six NHL All-Star teams.

Together with other stars of the era like Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith, the team put together their greatest on-ice era in franchise history, making the playoffs nine-straight years with Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

During those playoff runs, Toews took the ice for 137 playoff games, scoring 45 goals with 74 assists. With seven goals and 22 assists in the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the captain was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner for postseason MVP.

In 2017, Toews was named as one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history in conjunction with the league’s 100th anniversary.

Toews will play in his 53rd game of the season tonight against Philadelphia as he’s scored 14 goals with 16 assists in the previous 52. In the middle of the season, he was knocked out for nearly two months due to a bout with long COVID and a return of chronic immune response syndrome symptoms,