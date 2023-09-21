CHICAGO — One of the members of the Chicago Blackhawks front office is going to be taking a major role with a Major League Baseball franchise.

It’s a return to the sport for Jeff Greenberg and the biggest promotion in his professional career.

After being named the general manager of the Detroit Tigers, former Blackhawks assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg along with Kyle Davidson have released these statements.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZHI8uzDNuF — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 21, 2023

The associate general manager of the Blackhawks is headed to the Tigers, where he will become the 20th general manager in the history of that franchise.

Greenberg returns to the MLB after joining the Blackhawks and then new general manager Kyle Davidson in April 2022. During his year and a half with the franchise, he oversaw strategic systems and processes within the hockey operations department.

Before his time with the Blackhawks, Greenberg was in the Cubs’ front office for 11 years as he was brought in when Theo Epstein was hired to run baseball operations in the fall of 2011.

“I appreciate what Danny Wirtz, Kyle Davidson and the Blackhawks organization have done for me and my family. We will forever be thankful for the opportunity I was provided with the organization,” said Greenberg in a statement released by the Blackhawks. “I know the club is on the right path to success with the leadership they have in place and the vision they are building for the future.

“I look forward to this new challenge and the Blackhawks will always have a special place in my heart.”

Greenberg had experience in a number of roles with the Cubs, including director of pro scouting and baseball operations, director of baseball operations, and assistant to the general manager, then assistant general manager.

He actually interviewed for the Blackhawks’ general manager job before it eventually went to Davidson, and then joined the franchise soon after.

“We will miss Jeff’s expertise and appreciate the contributions he made to the Blackhawks. We all wish him and his family the best in this incredible opportunity with the Detroit Tigers,” said Davidson. “Our Hockey Operations department is full of talented leaders and I have full confidence in that team to continue working towards our goals of sustained success.

“Off the ice, the processes and systems are in place to develop our team on the ice. I look forward to continuing that journey with our group.”