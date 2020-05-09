ISOLATION INSPIRED: Blackhawks find time for family, workouts at home

CHICAGO – As the pandemic continues towards a second month for the National Hockey League, Blackhawks’ players are still finding ways to stay busy until there is some word on their season.

On Friday, a few members of the team did so in a couple of “Isolation Inspired” ways, starting first with family.

Dylan Strome and his mom Trish take center stage on the @NHL's #HockeyAtHome on #MothersDay!



That would involve forward Dylan Strome, who took part in a unique Mother’s Day interview as part of the NHL’s “Hockey at Home” show for Mother’s Day. He would join his brothers, Rangers forward Ryan Strome and Flyers prospect Matthew Strome, to talk about their mother Trish, who was also in on the interview.

The interview will air this Sunday on Mother’s Day on the league’s social media channels, but a preview of the Stromes’ interview was released Friday.

“All three of them take good care of me,” said Trish of her trio of hockey-playing sons.

Forward Patrick Kane will likely send his best on Sunday, but on Friday, he was busy working out from home, and showing fans how to have their own indoor routine.

In conjunction with Gatorade, Kane showed off six different workouts that fans could do from home with just five yards of space and a resistance band.

The former MVP hopes to get the season going and finish another strong personal campaign, as he had 33 goals and 51 assists before the season was paused on March 12th. For now, he’s left to workout at home, since a protocol for a return to the team’s west side practice facility has yet to be determined.