In Hjalmarsson & Keith’s return to the United Center, the Blackhawks get an OT victory

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 03: Former Chicago Blackhawks player Niklas Hjalmarsson drops the puck with Duncan Keith #2 of the Edmonton Oilers and Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on March 03, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s getting to the point where every year a member or two from the team’s 2010s dynasty is returning to the United Center to be honored.

Sometimes it happens when they’re wearing the uniform of another team, which has been the case for a number of years. Now there are players on the Blackhawks’ three Stanley Cup championship teams who have called it a career and return to be honored in their retirement.

There was an example of both at the United Center on Thursday night when the team faced the Oilers.

Retired defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson made his return to the team for a night in his honor after announcing that his playing days were done this past offseason. Players wore his No. 4 jersey during pregame skate and then saluted him during a pre-game tribute to the steady defenseman on the team’s three Stanley Cups in the 2010s.

Meanwhile, his linemate in Chicago for over a decade, Duncan Keith, returned to the United Center for the first time since his trade to the Oilers this summer. He participated in a ceremonial face-off with Jonathan Toews and Hjalmarsson before the game then had a video tribute during the first period.

The fans gave the four-time All-Star and two-time Norris Trophy winner a standing ovation as he skated around the ice. Keith played 16 seasons in Chicago and was a major part of the team’s trio of Stanley Cups in the previous decade.

While the current Blackhawks’ team isn’t at the level of the ones in their heyday, they were able to deliver a win in their homecoming, much to the dislike of Keith, of course. The team’s traded goals through three periods, with the hosts getting a score and the visitors matching right after.

But in the overtime session, Alex DeBrincat gave the Blackhawks the victory with a power-play goal for their second-straight victory. The goal was the forward’s team-leading 30th of the season as they improved to 20-27-8.

It was a taste of the past in result that was one for real in person, as the Blackhawks celebrated their past during an uncertain time with their future.