CHICAGO — Corey Perry has released a statement to hockey media members apologizing after getting cut from the Blackhawks.

Perry was cut from the team on Tuesday after he did not start Nov. 22 at Columbus.

In a statement provided to several hockey reporters, Perry said that he was “sickened” by speculation and rumors and that he is working to address his “struggles” with alcohol.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down.

As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.

I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.



Once again I am deeply sorry.

Corey“

Rumors involving star phenom Connor Bedard ran rampant on social media prior to general manager Kyle Davidson squashing them in Tuesday’s press conference.

No law enforcement agencies were involved and the Blackhawks described the matter as a “workplace incident.”

Perry was terminated due to “unacceptable conduct,” the team said.

“I do want to be very clear on this one point. This does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise, or anyone who suggests otherwise, is wildly inaccurate and frankly, is disgusting,” Davidson said Tuesday.

The 38-year-old had four goals and five assists in 16 games after being traded from Tampa Bay.

Perry signed a one-year deal with the club to fill a veteran presence after the departures of legends Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

The ‘Hawks take on Detroit Thursday night in the Motor City.