CHICAGO — As he gets to know some of his new teammates in the Blackhawks’ organization, the team’s No. 1 overall pick is also getting to know the city he’ll call home.

Connor Bedard had a number of times to do that since the team selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft on June 28 in Nashville. He arrived in Chicago for an introductory news conference last Friday and has been on the go with activities on and off the ice ever since.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Bedard said of his time since the draft. “Getting to the city and see everything, and obviously meet all the staff, all the players, being here to see the facilities and everything.”

“I loved it and had a lot of fun.”

Of course, a lot of that time was consumed with activities at Fifth Third Arena in a new off-ice developmental camp that the Blackhawks had for Bedard and other prospects. It was the chance for him to get to meet those in the organization he’ll be hoping to grow with as the team continues its rebuild under general manager Kyle Davidson.

Yet there were plenty of other activities outside of hockey to take up the time, including a Cubs’ game last Sunday where Bedard threw out the first pitch. There were also a few hours to go around and check out the city, where the No. 1 pick had actually been many years before.

“We went on that boat tour thing and just looking around and seeing everything was awesome. It’s a really nice city,” said Bedard. “I came when I was really young, but I don’t remember it too well. Just got to look around and see everything. There seems to be a lot going on all the time, with other sports teams and everything.

“It’s an awesome place. It’s very exciting.”

There was one thing that exceeded Bedard’s expectations in his first week in the city – and it’s something that would make Chicagoans proud.

“The food was even better than I thought, and it was going to be really good, but it’s unreal,” said Bedard.

So where did he go?

“We went to a really good place last night, just got some steak and pasta and stuff,” said Bedard, who didn’t name the restaurant. “That was really good.”

He’ll have the chance to discover many others as the next chapter of his life begins in Chicago.