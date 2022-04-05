CHICAGO – For some, the greatest honor that can be bestowed upon a player in the sport of hockey is a spot in the game’s Hall of Fame.

Marian Hossa got that this past fall, but there’s still one more honor that awaits one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history.

On Tuesday morning, the franchise announced that first ballot Hockey Hall of Famer will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the team on Thursday. It will take place during a 6:15 PM ceremony at the United Center Atrium prior to the Blackhawks’ contest against Kraken.

Those holding tickets to that game can attend the ceremony.

“The Blackhawks and city of Chicago hold a special place in my heart. Making the commitment to this organization in 2009 was the best decision I ever made,” said Hossa in a statement released by the team.

“For all the memories my teammates and I made together, including three Stanley Cup wins, my family created just as many off the ice. The fans embraced us as one of their own, treating us so kindly wherever we went.

“Retiring as a Blackhawk is a dream come true and I couldn’t imagine officially ending my career in any other way. I would like to thank the Wirtz family for making this a reality and for all they have done for me since I signed with the team.”

Hossa played eight of his 19-year hockey career with the Blackhawks as his addition was the catalyst to the greatest stretch of on-ice success in franchise history. He scored 186 goals and had 229 assists in 534 regular season games in Chicago while adding 21 scores along with 52 helpers in 107 playoff contests.

The forward was a key part of Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015 with the team making the playoffs in all eight of his seasons.

Before the 2017-2018 season, Hossa announced that he wouldn’t play due to a skin condition he’d dealt with his entire career. In the summer of 2018, Hossa’s contract was traded to the Arizona Coyotes, but he would never play for the franchise.

The five-time All-Star’s contract didn’t officially expire until the end of last season, hence the delay in officially signing his one-day contract with the Blackhawks.