Bettman: No NHL punishment for Blackhawks’ Rocky Wirtz after town hall outburst

FILE – Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz speaks during a news conference in 2018 in Chicago. Speaking Wednesday night, Feb. 2, 2022, at a town hall organized by the team, Wirtz angrily rejected any conversation connected to the franchise’s response when a player said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

LAS VEGAS – Two days after his angry responses to questions on the Blackhawks’ response to the Jenner and Block report brought him criticism from around the league, the NHL commissioner had his chance to weigh in on Rocky Wirtz.

Speaking to reporters at the NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Gary Bettman said there will no punishment for the Blackhawks’ chairman after his remarks at the team’s town hall meeting at the United Center Wednesday.

“I think it’s been characterized as it was an outburst and I think what has happened. With that franchise because of Kyle Beach and with Kyle Beach, which is we all agree was horrible, and they acknowledge as well, I think this has been very emotional, frustrating, and draining for the Blackhawks and Rocky in particular,” said Bettman when asked about Wirtz’s comments during a pre-All-Star news conference. “I think as they’re trying to focus on the things they need to do organizationally to move forward, I think it was an emotional moment which Rocky, promptly, on his own apologized for.”

Bettman would go on to praise the work the franchise has done in the wake of the Jenner and Block report, which spelled out how the Blackhawks didn’t promptly report sexual assault allegations made against then video coach Brad Aldridge by Beach in the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It led to a reckoning in the franchise with general manager Stan Bowman and VP of hockey operations Al MacIssac resigning shortly after the report was released. Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville, who was with the Blackhawks in 2010, was forced to resign as well.

In particular, Bettman praised the work of team CEO Danny Wirz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner for their work over the past few months.

“They’re doing all the things to move forward. They’re doing the work. People who belong to be gone are gone, new people have been brought in, there’s training, they’re doing things above and beyond what we’re doing at the league level. They’re putting in a wellness department. They had answers for everything,” said Bettman. “All of us at one time or another have a moment, and this was a moment.”