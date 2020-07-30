Former Hawk Brent Sopel discusses his battle with dyslexia

Brent Sopel played hockey his entire life. 12 seasons in the NHL, including 3 in Chicago. He was a big part of the defense that snapped the Blackhawks 49-year Stanley Cup drought in 2010.

Sopel did all of this while battling dyslexia. He says without hockey, he’d be dead. Sports provided him a way to succeed without reading or math.

Now he’s helping other dyslexic athletes with a new documentary, “Brent Sopel: Here to Change the World” and the Brent Sopel Foundation.

Check out Sopel’s interview on the WGN Morning News where he also previews the Blackhawks playoff matchup against the Oilers, and you can watch his documentary for free on YouTube.