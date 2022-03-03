Former Blackhawks Duncan Keith, Niklas Hjalmarsson return to the United Center tonight

CHICAGO – The focus of the franchise has been on the future over the past week with the hiring of new general manager Kyle Davidson and his announcement of an upcoming rebuild.

Yet on Thursday, the past is certainly going to have a presence when the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center. They have two former defensemen to thank for having the 2010s dynasty on their minds of the players and fans.

Duncan Keith, who is one of the best at his position in franchise history, will make his first appearance against his former team with the Oilers in Chicago, returning to his home for 16 years. He was traded by the Blackhawks last offseason in an effort to get him closer to his home in Canada for his final years in the NHL.

Drafted by the Blackhawks with the 54th overall pick in the 2002 NHL Draft, Keith was a four-time All-Star, two-time Norris Trophy winner, and was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2015. It was in that postseason that his incredible efforts on the blue line helped the Blackhawks to their third Stanley Cup title in six seasons.

Keith was a part of all of those championships, establishing himself as one of the best defensemen in the NHL for a decade as the team enjoyed its most successful on-ice run in their history.

“He was one of my favorite teammates over the years,” said forward Patrick Kane of Keith, whom he played with for 14 seasons in Chicago. “I loved playing with him, I loved being on the ice with him. You probably didn’t know him to be, like, too funny in the media, or whatnot, but he was really funny in the locker room.

“He had his own personality.”

Alex DeBrincat, who played with Keith for four seasons, agreed that Keith was “kind of a character,” but more praised his effort to help younger players, including himself.

“He was obviously a great leader and I learned a lot from him on the ice, but I think off the ice he’s just a total pro,” said DeBrincat of Keith. “Takes care of his body, wants to be better every day, I think. He’s always asking questions about what other guys do and how they can help themselves. So he’s definitely a guy to learn from, and he’s obviously been around a while, so I picked up a couple things from him that he’s learned along the way.

“He was a great teammate, so it’s fun to see him.”

While players and fans get to see Keith on the ice, they’ll get the chance to salute his teammate on the blue line as well on Thursday. Niklas Hjalmarsson, who was a steady presence on defense with Keith during the three Stanley Cup runs, will be honored for his career before the game after his retirement this past offseason.

A fourth-round pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, he played 623 games for the Blackhawks in the regular season and 128 in the playoffs, earning respect from teammates and around the league for his strong and consistent play.

So for one night, Hjalmarsson and Keith’s presence will certainly make the Blackhawks and their fans feel a little nostalgic as they look ahead to an era of change on and off the ice.