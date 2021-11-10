For the first time this season, the Blackhawks have a winning streak

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 09: Fans cheer after Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks scored the winning goal in a shootout against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center on November 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Penguins 3-2 in a shootout. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The changing of leadership over the last week has helped to add a little enthusiasm to the Blackhawks as they try to recover from a difficult start on the ice over the past month.

On Sunday, the first under interim head coach Derek King, the team got an overtime victory over the Predators in what would be considered their best win of the season in which they’d gotten just one point under previous head coach Jeremy Colliton.

Tuesday presented a chance for the Blackhawks to do something they haven’t so far this season – a winning streak. While it wasn’t the way in which they might have wanted it, King’s team would get the job done at home.

The Blackhawks grabbed a 2-0 lead but watched the Penguins rally to tie it and force overtime. It stayed tied through the extra five minutes before the home team got the victory in a shootout. Alex DeBrincat, who had the game-winning goal against the Predators, scored the second and winning goal in that session to give the Blackhawks their first winning streak of the season.

King isn’t getting ahead of himself as he just begins his tenure with this team in the 2021-2022 season, though he’s encouraged by his team’s pace of play.

“Listen, its two wins. There’s some cleaning up to do, obviously, but at least the battle level is there, the accountability is there, and you can see these guys are actually playing for each other,” said King when asked about this being the start of a possible turn around for the team.

Certainly, he had to be encouraged by the effort, which included strong play in net by Marc Andre-Fleury. After allowing four goals in 11:25 against his former team on October 16th in Pittsburgh, Fleury stopped 42 of 44 shots he faced from the Penguins and both in the shootout to get his second victory of the year.

Two other first-year members of the Blackhawks – Jujhar Khaira and Seth Jones – notched their first goals of the season to give the team a lead in the second period. That advantage disappeared in the third period as Jeff Carter struck for a pair of goals to even the score and push it to the extra sessions.

For a second-straight game, the team took care of business there to secure their first winning streak of the year, as the team continues to pick up their game under a new coach.

“Winning makes everything better, but it comes with a price and that’s hard work,” said Jones. “We started doing the little things, as you can see in our game in the defensive zone, blocking more shots, stopping at the defensive zone, winning more puck battles to create battles in the neutral zone. Then once you’re in the offensive zone, it’s easy, you can be creative.

“But have got to put the work in on the other two zones first, and I think that’s what’s making us successful these last couple games.”