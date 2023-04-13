CHICAGO — “Captain Serious” will take the United Center ice for the final time Thursday.

Longtime captain Jonathan Toews will play in his last game as a Chicago Blackhawk Thursday after a historic career.

“Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawk, and it was very important to us to provide the proper send off to Jonathan and our fans,” said general manager Kyle Davidson in a statement on Thursday morning.

“He has done so much for our organization, and no matter where he plays next, we’re excited our fans get the chance to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them.”

Following a series of conversations, Davidson said he told Toews of the decision while the team was in Seattle last week. The GM also said he had talked to CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz, about the move.

“Danny and Rocky spoke with Jonathan, not about this, just to kind of reminisce about what was lived and experienced and just to show that respect and share in the memories that were made together,” Davidson said. “So, when you’re moving on from someone like Jonathan Toews, they have to be involved. They have to be, given the status and stature of the player.”

VANCOUVER, BC – JUNE 24: 3rd overall pick Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks poses on stage with team personnel and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman (L) during the 2006 NHL Draft held at General Motors Place on June 24, 2006 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – JANUARY 01: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on January 1, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – JUNE 09: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presents Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks with the Stanley Cup after teammate Patrick Kane #88 scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 and win the Stanley Cup in Game Six of the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Wachovia Center on June 9, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 15: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks lifts the Stanley Cup in celebration after his team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 in Game Six of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

SOCHI, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Duncan Keith #2, Patrick Sharp #10 and Jonathan Toews #16 of Canada pose with the gold medlas won during the Men’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal match on Day 16 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 23, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hockey: 2014 Winter Olympics: Canada Jonathan Toews (16) victorious with Jeff Carter (77) after scoring goal at 12:55 of 1st period during Men’s Gold Medal Game vs Sweden Jonathan Ericsson (52) at Bolshoy Ice Dome. 1-0. Sochi, Russia 2/23/2014 CREDIT: Robert Beck (Photo by Robert Beck /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X157698 TK1 R1 F206 )

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, fourth from left, family, former teammates and current teammates pose for photos during an event marking Toews having played in 1,000 NHL hockey games, in Chicago on Sunday, April 3, 2022, before the team’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



A Jonathan Toews Toaster is being sold by Canadian Tire to benefit charity.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, center, sits on the bench during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Chicago. Toews returned from a two-month medical leave of absence. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews (19) stands for the national anthem with Reese Johnson (52), Seth Jones (4), Austin Wagner (26) and Alex Vlasic before the team’s NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Chicago. Toews returned from a two-month medical leave of absence. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks center Andrew Shaw (65), left, celebrates with center Jonathan Toews (19) after scoring his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014. The Calgary defeated the Blackhawks 2-1in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Finland forward Jussi Jokinen grabs Canada forward Jonathan Toews’ jersey in the third period of a men’s ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 15: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates by hoisting the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 2-0 in Game Six to win the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 12: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks look on against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period at United Center on January 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 18: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Patrick Kane #88 congratulate each other after being honored for playing their 1000th game together as teammates during the first period against the New York Rangers on December 18, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 03: Former Chicago Blackhawks player Niklas Hjalmarsson drops the puck with Duncan Keith #2 of the Edmonton Oilers and Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on March 03, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

SOCHI, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 21: Joe Pavelski #8 of the United States handles the puck against Jonathan Toews #16 of Canada in the second period during the Men’s Ice Hockey Semifinal Playoff on Day 14 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 21, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

[File photo] Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks greets fans during a Red Carpet event before the Blackhawks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the regular seasopn opening home game at the United Center on October 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 06: Boston Bruins Players, Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy along with Chicago Blackhawks Players, Alex DeBrincat and Jonathan Toews, pose for a photo with NHL Deputy Commissioner, Bill Daly, Chicago Blackhawks President & CEO, John McDonough, NHLPA Special Assistant to the Executive Director, Mathieu Schneider, and Notre Dame University Vice President James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick at the end of the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Press Conference at the United Center on September 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jonathan Toews won the Messier Leadership Award on Wednesday night.

Photo credit: Dietrich Zeigler | WGNTV

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 24: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)





Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, second from right, celebrates with Martin Havlat, left, Duncan Keith, and Dave Bolland after scoring a goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of game two of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal hockey game, Saturday, April 18, 2009 in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews is interviewed after the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime to win Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals on Wednesday, June 9, 2010, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 27: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks talks with Patrick Kane #88 before a face-off against the New York Islanders at the United Center on December 27, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Islanders 5-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Canada forward Jonathan Toews congratulates Canada goaltender Carey Price after Canada’s 2-1 win over Latvia during a men’s quarterfinal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DETROIT, MI – MARCH 06: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks battles along the boards for the puck with Gustav Lindstrom #28 of the Detroit Red Wings as Jonathan Ericsson #52 of the Wings battles for position with Brandon Saad #20 of the Blackhawks during an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on March 6, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews warms up before an NHL preseason hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 09: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) celebrates with left wing Alex DeBrincat (12), right wing Patrick Kane (88) and defenseman Seth Jones (4) after scoring a goal during a preseason game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild on October 09, 2021 at the United Center in, Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 18: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at the Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 24: Chicago Blackhawks Center Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck in action during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings on October 24, 2021 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 04: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks high fives teammate Artemi Panarin #72 after a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on March 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, right, smiles as he is joined by center Jonathan Toews while being honored for his 1,000th career NHL hockey game, which happened in March, before the team’s game against the Vancouver Canucks in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Fans made their way to the United Center Thursday to witness the final curtain call for the Blackhawks longtime captain.

Chicago hosts Philadelphia in its season finale on Thursday night. Toews won his first championship when the Blackhawks beat the Flyers in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.

“I don’t really have an answer right now,” he said Monday. “I’m just trying to enjoy the last few days of the season here with this group and not thinking that far ahead.”

“He’s definitely our team leader, and he’s been the leader here for a long time,” first-year coach Luke Richardson said. “It was always fun to watch him play. I was always a fan, but to have a chance to work with him this year was absolutely amazing.”

Toews was drafted by the Blackhawks in 2006. made his debut with the team in 2007, and has been at the NHL level for 16 seasons. He played in everyone one of those except for the pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign when he was out with chronic immune response syndrome.

He’s played in 1,066 games before Thursday night, scoring 371 goals with 511 assists across 15 seasons on the ice as he was named to six NHL All-Star teams.

In 2017, Toews was named as one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history in conjunction with the league’s 100th anniversary.

Toews will play in his 53rd game of the season tonight against Philadelphia as he’s scored 14 goals with 16 assists in the previous 52. In the middle of the season, he was knocked out for nearly two months due to a bout with long COVID and a return of chronic immune response syndrome symptoms.

He is eligible for free agency after agreeing to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension in July 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.