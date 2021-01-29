Effort on offense was there, but the goal weren’t in a Blackhawks’ loss to Columbus

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 29: Brandon Hagel #38 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes a shot against Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at the United Center on January 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – There was no lack of effort around the net for the Blackhawks in their first home series of the 2021 season when they scored 11 goals in two wins over Detroit.

You might think it was the opposite on Friday night against the Blue Jackets, but it really wasn’t the case. Unlike the games against the Red Wings, efforts around the net weren’t enough against the Blue Jackets.

The Blackhawks put 32 shots on the net on Friday evening but only one was able to get past Joonas Korpisalo. He made 31 saves and Columbus got just enough offense to sneak out a 2-1 victory at the United Center, sending the Blackhawks to their first loss at home this season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s first period goal and a second period score from Eric Robinson were enough to give Columbus the win, though Kevin Lankinen turned in another solid performance. He made 25 saves and allowed two or fewer goals for his fourth-straight start.

It just wasn’t enough to come home with the victory, though the Blackhawks had their chances. With just under two minute to go, Carl Soderberg nearly tied it when he slid the puck through the legs of Korpisalo. But it just went wide of the open side of the net, and a sixth attacker on the ice couldn’t get the equalizer in time.