Dylan Strome gets his moment as the Blackhawks win their third-straight game

CHICAGO – One of the biggest questions that’s face the Blackhawks on the ice when Jeremy Colliton was the head coach had to do with one of their forwards.

Dylan Strome’s playing time was erratic during the first month of the season, and while the previous head coach was behind the bench, he only saw action in five games. But with Derek King taking over the team on an interim basis, the forward has been a part of all three contests which he’s overseen.

On Friday, that decision to do so proved crucial as the team continues their longest winning streak of the season.

For the first time this season, Strome found the back of the net on the power play midway through the third period to break a tie with the Coyotes at the United Center. That goal gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 victory and helped them sweep the homestand with a season-high third-straight win.

It was just Strome’s second point of the season, adding to an assist he got on October 24th in a loss to the Red Wings as home. The forward had nine goals and eight assists in the shortened 2021 season, which was preceded by Strome’s first two seasons where he had a combined 29 goals and 60 assists.

Patrick Kane had the assist on that goal along with the first of the game from Alex DeBrincat in one of the best sequences for the team this season. Kane skated from one end of the ice to the other, skating through defenders while maintaining possession of the puck with a few shifty moves.

He then slid the puck to his left to DeBrincat, who scored his eighth goal of the year.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 of 23 shots on the evening in picking up his third victory, one that was clinched by a player who is now getting his chance to show what he can do in 2021-2022.