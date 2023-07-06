CHICAGO — Before the first of two concerts in Chicago, Drake has the newest member of the Blackhawks on his mind.

He showed that through his social media just a few hours before the show.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter put a picture of Connor Bedard up on his Instagram story with the phrase “Dialed In” written at the bottom of it late Wednesday afternoon. Drake then went and performed the first concert of his “It’s All a Blur” tour at the United Center which will have 56 dates in its first leg in the United States and Canada.

Thursday features the second and final show of the tour in Chicago as Drake travels around North America for shows until early October. The next stop on the tour is in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Friday and Saturday.

This salute is part of what has been a whirlwind week for Bedard, who was selected by the Blackhawks with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville on June 28. Since then he’s taken part in a few media news conferences, thrown out the first pitch at the Cubs’ game while also playing in the Blackhawks’ prospects camp.

Bedard comes to Chicago as arguably the most high-profile prospect in the history of the franchise and is considered one of the best young players to come into the league in years. In his final season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, the center had 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games.