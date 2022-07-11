CHICAGO – In a perfect world for the coach, he would remain in the position that he held at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

But just because he didn’t get the permanent head coaching doesn’t mean Derek King’s time with the Blackhawks is done. In fact, he’ll be on the bench next season under the man who got the full time gig earlier this summer.

On Monday, the Blackhawks announced that King will be one of two assistant coaches with new head coach Luke Richardson along with Kevin Dean. As he returns, so will goaltending coach Jimmy Waite along with video coach Matt Meacham, so some familiar faces will remain around the team in 2022-2023.

“It’s great to have this experienced staff with me behind the bench,” said Richardson in a statement released by the team. “Derek has made an impact here on this organization and I’m thrilled to have someone like him on our staff. Kevin’s mind for the game and defensive focus will be an asset for us. It’s great to have the cornerstone of this coaching group finalized and we will continue to add a few pieces.”

King has been with the organization since 2016 when he joined as an assistant coach for the Rockford IceHogs – the team’s AHL affiliate. He was named the interim head coach in November of 2018 when Jeremy Colliton was elevated to the Blackhawks’ head coaching position. After that season, King was named the permanent head coach, and served in that role until he replaced Colliton in Chicago.

Taking over on November 6, 2021, King finished with a 27-33-10 record and was in consideration for the permanent role until it was given to Richardson.

Dean comes to Chicago after a five-year stint as an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins. He played for the Blackhawks during the 2000-2001 season.