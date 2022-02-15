DeBrincat, Fleury deliver a Valentine’s Day win for the Blackhawks

WINNIPEG, MB – FEBRUARY 14: Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates at the bench at the Canada Life Centre on February 14, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

WINNIPEG – As time winds down towards the NHL trade deadline, which is still over a month away, the Blackhawks could be looking at the final days of their goaltender in a Chicago sweater.

On just a one-year contract, Marc-Andre Fleury is like going to get heavy interest on the trade market, especially with the Blackhawks likely looking to build for the future. While the team has struggled at a number of points this season, Fleury has continued to be a strong presence in goal for the young team.

Once again, he was excellent on Monday night as the Blackhawks got a 3-1 Valentine’s Day win over the Jets in Winnipeg, stopping all but one of the 32 shots he saw on the evening. But the good news for fans of the team is the fact that two players who figure to be around for whatever will transpire the next month helped to give the team the lead for good.

Patrick Kane got the Blackhawks on the Board with his 12th goal of the year and his first in the month of February in the first period. Alex DeBrincat, who is continuing a career year, scored his 28th goal in the third period to give the Blackhawks the lead for good, with Fleury taking care of the rest after that.

Brandon Hagel, another player who could stay or go at the deadline, got an empty-netter to put the game away with Kane adding an assist on that score.

It’s another one of those games that Blackhawks fans will watch and wonder which contributor will still be there in about a month. But for the moment, the group itself is at least producing some positive highlights in a few victorious efforts during a difficult season.