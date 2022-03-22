CHICAGO – There was no secret what the Blackhawks were doing as the March 21st trade deadline approached.

Kyle Davidson’s declaration of a rebuild meant the team was going to trade players on the NHL level to get as much of a return of prospects and draft picks as they possibly could before 2 PM CST on Monday rolled around.

At the end of the day, there were three deals that were made with three members of the Blackhawks’ NHL roster, with four draft picks and a pair of prospects coming back to the franchise. For the first time general manager, that was a success.

“I’m really happy with how it went,” said Davidson of the trade deadline. “You don’t know how these things are going to work out. You have all these plans, but the fact is that you need other teams to kinda play along, to some respect, and to value your players a well, at the same level that you do.

“To walk away here with potentially three first round picks, a couple of really good NHL players right now, is something that I’m really, really pleased with.”

Most of the haul came from the deal with the Lightning to send Brandon Hagel, one of the most promising young players on the Blackhawks, along with a 2022 fourth round pick to the reigning champions. They got a 2023 and 2024 first round pick along with two current young players in their first season in the NHL: Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk.

Hagel was one of the best stories of the season for the Blackhawks as he had 21 goals and 16 assists in 55 games for the team, but the proposed deal made for his services was too tempting for the general manager eyeing a rebuild.

“That was a difficult one, but something that the value proposition was just too high not to move forward within the endeavor to acquire high-end assets and talent,” said Davidson of the trade with the Lightning. “The two first round picks as well as two legitimate NHL players that are still early in their 20s, was just something we couldn’t pass up.

“As we look to build a team that can sustain success down the road, I think that was something we couldn’t say no to.”

Monday’s deals produced two more picks as Marc-Andre Fleury went to the Wild for a conditional 2022 first round pick and Ryan Carpenter to the Flames for a 2024 fifth round pick. The Fleury trade is the most interesting due to the nature of the conditions for the pick, which requires a deep play run by Minnesota for the Blackhawks to keep the first rounder.

In order for that to happen, the Wild must advance to at least the Western Conference Finals with the goalie winning at least four games in the first two rounds. Should those conditions not be met, it will become a second round pick.

“It really materialized this (Monday) morning than anything,” said Davidson of the deal. “My stance was pretty clear on what I was looking for and I think we found a nice balance on what we were both looking to do. So it wasn’t too in-depth, too prolonged or anything like that. It was just pretty to the point – boom, boom, boom – and I think the pressure of the deadline approaching really kicked everything into high gear.”