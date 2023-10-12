BOSTON — It took less than four periods for Connor Bedard to get a very important first in the National Hockey League.

By doing so against the Blackhawks’ opponent on Wednesday night, he was able to share a special distinction with a family member, who was also a professional player for the Chicago organization.

Bedard scored the first goal of his NHL career just 5:37 into the first period against the Bruins at TD Garden with a wrap-around shot that beat goalie Linus Ullmark for the score. This came after he registered a point in his NHL debut in a win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

What makes scoring his first goal against the Bruins is the fact that a member of his family did the same with the Blackhawks decades earlier, which was pointed out by the public relations department of the NHL.

James Bedard was a defenseman for the team for two seasons in Chicago in the 1949-1950 and 1950-1951 seasons. In those 22 games, he scored just one goal, and it came against Boston in his 12th NHL game on February 18, 1951 at Chicago Stadium.

Bedard’s score came 6:37 into the third period in what would be a 7-3 loss to the Bruins that evening. He would play in just ten more games in his NHL career, registering just one point the rest of the season, his last in the league.

Of course, there is the expectation that Bedard will end up playing a lot longer while also scoring quite a few more goals as he prepares to be the face of the Blackhawks’ franchise. Speaking of family, Bedard said that he had his mother, father, and sister in attendance at TD Garden to witness the special first.

“They were obviously there last night and here tonight,” said Bedard. “It’s nice to get the first goal with them here and have them be able to experience that as well.”

Unfortunately, Connor dealt with the same thing that James did on the night of his first goal as his team lost to Boston 2-1 to fall to 1-1 on the young season.